GALLERY: WPFD open house Under the watchful eye of West Perth Fire captain Rick Cook (left), seven-year-old Brady Brown - dressed in his own firefighter uniform - sprays the water hose at a target to extinguish a "fire" during the WPFD open house Oct. 8. The event drew a large crowd of children during Fire Prevention Week. ANDY BADER/MITCHELL ADVOCATE Dakota Davidson, 8, is shown how to test a smoke alarm by firefighter Laura Neil during the WPFD open house Oct. 8. Several old, outdated alarms were also on display to show the difference between new ones. ANDY BADER/MITCHELL ADVOCATE Calahan Gaynor (left), 3, and little sister Maeve, 2, enjoy the view from the front passenger side of a fire truck during the WPFD open house Oct. 8. ANDY BADER/MITCHELL ADVOCATE Reegan Vessie, 9, tries on firefighter's bunker gear with the help of captain Rob Lealess during the WPFD open house Oct. 8. Reegan's dad Curtis is also a member of the WPFD. ANDY BADER/MITCHELL ADVOCATE WPFD firefighter Trevor Vanderhyden (left) demonstrates both the proper and improper way to snuff out a fire of a boiling pot on a stove during the open house in Mitchell Oct. 8. Fire Prevention Officer James Marshall (right) was also a part of the demonstration. ANDY BADER/MITCHELL ADVOCATE Denver Wernham escapes out the window - his second way out - in case of smoke or a fire, especially if the door is blocked. West Perth Firefighter Brad Brace assists during the WPFD open house Oct. 8 during Fire Prevention Week. ANDY BADER/MITCHELL ADVOCATE
