The McNaughton Avenue Eagles were two-time winners at the Chatham Ballhawks Kruger Energy elementary school senior volleyball tournaments at John McGregor Secondary School in Chatham, Ont. McNaughton won the boys' tournament by beating Georges P. Vanier 25-15, 15-25, 15-7 in the final Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. McNaughton won the girls' tournament by sweeping St. Ursula 25-16, 25-14 in the final Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. (Contributed Photo)