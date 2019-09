Miranda Virtanen, left, executive director of the Junction Creek Stewardship Committee, Ward 9 Councillor Deb McIntosh and Greater Sudbury Mayor Brian Bigger take part in a tree planting ceremony and plaque presentation at the new Tom Davies Square courtyard area in Sudbury, Ont. on Wednesday September 4, 2019. The tree was gifted to the city by the committee for the city's many years of support to the organization. John Lappa/Sudbury Star/Postmedia Network John Lappa /John Lappa/Sudbury Star