Sudbury photos, Sept. 4

Tom Leonard, left, facility manager of Curl Sudbury, and event co-ordinator Kelly Irvine show off the new concrete floor that was poured at the facility in Sudbury, Ont. on August 20, 2019. The first layer of ice will be applied to the floor on September 20, 2019 and league play will start after Thanksgiving. Leonard said all the upgrades that have been done to the curling club couldn't have been accomplished without the thousands of volunteer hours offered by many volunteers. John Lappa/Sudbury Star/Postmedia Network John Lappa /John Lappa/Sudbury Star