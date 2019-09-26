Sudbury photos, Sept. 26

Dan Haupt, of Zimmer Air Services Inc., shows a fertilizer mixture that is being used in ValeÕs annual aerial seeding program in an area south of Coniston, Ont. The program targets barren land requiring reclamation around the companyÕs operations. "The Vale program, which started in 1990, has treated more than 3,800 hectares (9,400 acres) of land to date," according to a release from Vale. "This yearÕs treatment area will be approximately 100 hectares (250 acres)." The aerial program, which wraps up on October 1, includes three components; agricultural limestone, grass seed and fertilizer applications. John Lappa/Sudbury Star/Postmedia Network John Lappa /John Lappa/Sudbury Star