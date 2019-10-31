Sudbury in pictures: Oct. 31

Trick or treaters to the Gilbank home on Clinton Street are in for lots of surprises, and even more treats. Mary, the family matriarch, has outfitted her entire yard with a dazzling array of monsters, ghouls, cauldrons and skeletons. She says there will even be a smoke machine on Halloween, as well as two candy stops. Make sure not to miss this creepy abode. But just don't end up like this guy. Mary Katherine Keown/Sudbury Star