Sudbury in pictures: Oct. 31

Mitch Speigel, property manager for 1800-1812 Lasalle Blvd., and Monique Legault, Sudbury muralist, pose for a photo in front of Legault's mural on the side of Food Basics during an unveiling celebration on Wednesday. When the building was renovated a few years ago, the entrance to the grocery store was moved from the side to the front, leaving a blank wall. With the blessing of Blair Kundell, vice-president of operations for H&R Developments, Legault was commissioned to paint the mural that was unveiled for the public on Wednesday.
Ben Leeson/Sudbury Star
