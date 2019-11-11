Remembrance Day in photos Share Remembrance Day in photos Tumblr Pinterest Google Plus Reddit LinkedIn Email GALLERY: Remembrance Day in photos A Remembrance Day service was held at the Sudbury Community Arena on Monday November 11, 2019. Representatives of the Girl Guides prepare to lay a wreath at a Remembrance Day service at the Sudbury Community Arena in Sudbury, Ont. on Monday November 11, 2019. John Lappa/Sudbury Star/Postmedia Network Silver Cross Mother Claudette Roberge is accompanied by Parade Commander John Presley, middle, and her husband, Guy, as she prepares to lay a wreath at a Remembrance Day service at the Sudbury Community Arena in Sudbury, Ont. on Monday November 11, 2019. John Lappa/Sudbury Star/Postmedia Network Admiral Mountbatten Sea Cadet buglers perform The Last Post at a Remembrance Day service at the Sudbury Community Arena in Sudbury, Ont. on Monday November 11, 2019. John Lappa/Sudbury Star/Postmedia Network The Second Battalion Irish Regiment of Canada perform the Rifle Salute at a Remembrance Day service at the Sudbury Community Arena in Sudbury, Ont. on Monday November 11, 2019. John Lappa/Sudbury Star/Postmedia Network Chairman and service director Ron Robitaille salutes during a Remembrance Day service at the Sudbury Community Arena in Sudbury, Ont. on Monday November 11, 2019. John Lappa/Sudbury Star/Postmedia Network A member of the cenotaph guard stands silent at a corner of the cenotaph at a Remembrance Day service at the Sudbury Community Arena in Sudbury, Ont. on Monday November 11, 2019. John Lappa/Sudbury Star/Postmedia Network Legion members participate in a Remembrance Day service at the Sudbury Community Arena in Sudbury, Ont. on Monday November 11, 2019. John Lappa/Sudbury Star/Postmedia Network Dale Pepin, of Branch 76 of the Royal Canadian Legion, sings the national anthem at a Remembrance Day service at the Sudbury Community Arena in Sudbury, Ont. on Monday November 11, 2019. John Lappa/Sudbury Star/Postmedia Network A Remembrance Day service was held at the Sudbury Community Arena in Sudbury, Ont. on Monday November 11, 2019. John Lappa/Sudbury Star/Postmedia Network A Remembrance Day service was held at the Sudbury Community Arena in Sudbury, Ont. on Monday November 11, 2019. John Lappa/Sudbury Star/Postmedia Network Members of the Greater Sudbury Police Service participate in the March Past at a Remembrance Day service at the Sudbury Community Arena in Sudbury, Ont. on Monday November 11, 2019. John Lappa/Sudbury Star/Postmedia Network A Remembrance Day service was held at the Sudbury Community Arena in Sudbury, Ont. on Monday November 11, 2019. John Lappa/Sudbury Star/Postmedia Network Adjust Comment Print
Comments