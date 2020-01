Amy Osborne, of Wallaceburg, is greeted by Captain Positive after winning the $10,000 grand prize - A $5,000 travel voucher from Vellinga's Travel and $5,000 cash from Mainstreet Credit Union, during the finale of the 12 Days of Positivity in Chatham-Kent, held at the Chatham Capitol Theatre on Friday, Oct. 4. Ellwood Shreve/Chatham Daily News/Postmedia Network Ellwood Shreve /Ellwood Shreve/The Daily News