Tom Brownell of the Lost Villages Historical Society, during the dedication of a royal red maple tree, commemorating the 60th anniversary of the opening of the St. Lawrence Seaway, on Wednesday afternoon at the Lost Villages Museum. Photo on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, in Lakeview Heights, Ont. Todd Hambleton/Cornwall Standard-Freeholder/Postmedia Network Todd Hambleton /Todd Hambleton/Standard-Freeholder