Art instructor Lozia, left, gives a few pointers to Rose Fraser at a fine arts class at the ParkSide Centre in Sudbury, Ont. on Wednesday January 8, 2020. Fine arts classes are held every Wednesday from noon to 3 p.m., and again from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The program is open to children and adults. John Lappa/Sudbury Star/Postmedia Network John Lappa /John Lappa/Sudbury Star