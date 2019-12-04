Hawks have winning weekend Share Hawks have winning weekend Tumblr Pinterest Google Plus Reddit LinkedIn Email GALLERY: Hawks have winning weekend Jarett Bogdon (8) of the Mitchell Hawks celebrates his overtime goal, his second marker of the game, in the Hawks' 4-3 win over Kincardine in PJHL regular season action Nov. 29. ANDY BADER Eric Rolph (2) of the Mitchell Hawks flips Kincardine Bulldogs' Logan Freiburger (19) during a skirmish beside the Hawks' net during PJHL regular season action Nov. 29. Kincardine would tie the game with a late power play, but Mitchell won 4-3 in overtime. ANDY BADER/MITCHELL ADVOCATE Aaron Skinner (4) and goalie Seth Monkhouse keep their eye on the loose puck as the Mitchell Hawks battled the visiting Kincardine Bulldogs Nov. 29 in PJHL action. Mitchell won in overtime, 4-3. ANDY BADER/MITCHELL ADVOCATE Jake Finlayson, assistant captain of the Mitchell Hawks, listens to referee Nick DeLuca's explanation of a call during PJHL regular season action Nov. 29. ANDY BADER/MITCHELL ADVOCATE Nathan Hall (15) of the Mitchell Hawks and this Kincardine Bulldogs' opponent go airborne while fighting for the puck during third period action of their PJHL contest Nov. 29 in Mitchell. Mitchell won in overtime, 4-3. ANDY BADER/MITCHELL ADVOCATE Zach Dow (10) congratulates linemate Nathan Hall (15) after his third period goal gave the Mitchell Hawks a lead in their PJHL game with visiting Kincardine Bulldogs Nov. 29. Mitchell would win, 4-3 in overtime. ANDY BADER/MITCHELL ADVOCATE Adjust Comment Print
