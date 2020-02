Timmins Rock forward Gabinien Kioki is surrounded by Powassa defenders Jack Craycroft, left, and Brett Shawana as he reaches for a loose puck in front of Voodoos goalie Owen Say during the first period of Thursday night’s NOJHL game at the McIntyre Arena. Kioki was unable to corral the puck on this play, but he did score his second goal in a Rock uniform earlier in the period. In the end it would not matter, however, as the Voodoos went on to edge the Rock 3-2. THOMAS PERRY/THE DAILY PRESS/POSTMEDIA NETWORK