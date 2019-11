Silver cross mother MC Tourangeau walking to put the first wreath on the cenotaph with Legion member Janet Steele. Silver cross mothers are those who have lost a child during a war or conflict. They are always the first to lay down a wreath. Maj. Andrea Villeneuve said here in Timmins there is no one that she knows of that has lost a child during a war or conflict, so for the ceremony the Legion acknowledges a mother whose child has served in the military and is still alive. Elena De Luigi/The Daily Press