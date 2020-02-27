Eastern Broomball - 2020 Ontario medal-winning teams

Handout/Cornwall Standard-Freeholder/Postmedia Network
The Seaway Valley Devils U20 girls broomball team celebrate a gold medal at the 2020 Federation of Broomball Associations of Ontario championships, held in Barrie, Ont., on Feb. 9, 2020. Pictured are, back row (left to right): Dawn MacDuff (trainer), Michelle DeRepentigny (coach), Jessica Richer, Jess Hendley, Marie-Eve Bouchard, Eliane Gignac, Constance Clermont, Sarah Large, Emily Large, Anna Schoeni, Mackenzie Kunz, Maxie DeRepentigny, Chris DeRepentigny (assistant coach), Celine DeRepentigny (manager); front row: Sophie Sloan, Jasmine McNairn, Michaela Kunz, Brooklyn Woodside, Amelie Bouchard, Taylor Henry, Genevieve Ouellete, Claudie Dagenais, Ceilidh MacRae; and, front lying: Keely Zandbelt.
