Eastern Broomball - 2020 Ontario medal-winning teams

Handout/Cornwall Standard-Freeholder/Postmedia Network The Eastern Stealth U14 boys broomball team celebrate a gold medal at the 2020 Federation of Broomball Associations of Ontario championships, held in Barrie, Ont., on Feb. 9, 2020. Pictured are, back Row (left to right): Carson Garrod, Maxime Robineau, Phillip Leclerc, David Corbin, Frank Fortin, Stephane Lafontaine (trainer), [missing: Marc Robinson (manager)]; middle row: Al Reid (coach), Loic Savage, Nathan Gignac, Alex Robinson, Ryder L'Ecuyer, Ethan Bray, Mathieu Leclerc (assistant coach); and, Front row: Ryder Giroux, Hugo Lafontaine, Noah Reid, Jack Moore, Alec Beauline Kneeling: Yannick Dupuis and Alex Simon.