Meet Reese, a purebred chocolate lab who is turning four on Dec. 16. "He's nuts about hunting," writes Judy Cranston of Manitoulin Island. "So much so that he will go into the hunting bag and grab his vest and lay it at my feet. When that doesn't work he'll go and grab my hunting jacket or brings me my boots and will sit there intently starting at me wagging his tail ... I just love everything about this boy!" What we love about the photo is the angle, the concentrated look of the lunging lab, and just the idea of two pals -- woman and woman's best friend -- together enjoying a shared outdoor passion.