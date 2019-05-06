Brockville Multicultural Festival, 2019 Share Brockville Multicultural Festival, 2019 Tumblr Pinterest Google Plus Reddit LinkedIn Email GALLERY: Brockville Multicultural Festival, 2019 Mexican dancers were light on their feet at the Brockville and District Multicultural Festival on Saturday. /jpg, BT Jose El Mariachi Trovador put his heart into the Mexican songs he brought to the stage at the Brockville and District Multicultural Festival Saturday. /jpg, BT ChildrenÕs performer Jamie Ralisson engages a crowd of youngsters with balloon tricks during the Brockville and District Multicultural Festival Saturday at the Memorial Centre. /jpg, BT Members of Brockville's Filipino community, from left Ann Malovic, Christy Chapperjee and Sally Hector take a break from the their booth to enjoy a bite while watching the entertainment at the 38th multicultural festival. /jpg, BT The Churun Meru Dancers perform Venezuelan folk dances Saturday night at the Brockville and District Multicultural Festival. (RONALD ZAJAC/The Recorder and Times) /jpg, BT Adjust Comment Print
Comments