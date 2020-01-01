A look back at 2019

Two unique machines manufactured in Ukraine were brought in to flatten dead stands of phragmites in Turkey Point and elsewhere in the area of Long Point Bay in March 2019. Two "Sherps" like this one made short work of 20 acres of dead phragmites in Turkey Point. From left are operator Eric Giles of St. Williams, Turkey Point Provincial Park superintendent Jeff Pickersgill, and Eric Cleland, director of the Nature Conservancy of Canada's invasive species program. MONTE SONNENBERG / SIMCOE REFORMER
