A look back at 2019

SOAKING UP SOME SUN Camping returned to Long Point Provincial Park just in time for the Labour Day holiday weekend. The four provincial campgrounds in Long Point were closed much of the summer of 2019 due to high water levels in Lake Erie and chronic appearances of standing water in inconvenient locations. Among those soaking up the last of the fine summer weather at Long Point Provincial Park aUG. 28 were Rod and Leanne Burke of Waterdown. MONTE SONNENBERG / SIMCOE REFORMER /SunMedia