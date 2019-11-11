2019 Remembrance Day services in Pembroke, Ont. Share 2019 Remembrance Day services in Pembroke, Ont. Tumblr Pinterest Google Plus Reddit LinkedIn Email GALLERY: 2019 Remembrance Day services in Pembroke, Ont. Branch 72 President Stan Halliday, Silver Cross Mother represenative Rose Cline, Ladies Auxiliary President Evelyn Giroux Having laid a wreath at the base of the cenotaph on behalf of the City of Pembroke, Mayor Mike LeMay pauses for a moment to offer respect to those who paid the ultimate price will fighting on behalf of Canada. He was escorted by Branch 72 President Stan Halliday. Anthony Dixon Anthony Dixon /jpg, PM As a team, the Pembroke Lumber Kings along with owner and head coach Alex Armstrong (right) attended Remembrance Day services in the City of Pembroke on Monday, Nov. 11. Anthony Dixon Anthony Dixon /jpg, PM With the eternal flame and the Pembroke honour roll behind him, Royal Canadian Legion Branch 72 Pembroke President Stan Halliday salutes at the conclusion of Remembrance Day ceremonies in the city. Anthony Dixon Anthony Dixon /jpg, PM Comrade Jerry Ranger and Korea War veteran John Henshaw Royal Canadian Legion Pembroke Branch executive member Barry McGillivray Gordon Tapp, Pembroke Legion Community Band Comrade Denis Levasseur and comrade Bob Handspiker Maj. Matt Johnson and comrade Chris Thorbourne City of Pembroke Mayor Mike LeMay lays a wreath on behalf of the city during Remembrance Day ceremonies on Monday, Nov. 11. He was escorted by Branch 72 President Stan Halliday. Anthony Dixon Branch 72 padre Dave Norris Comrade Denis Levasseur and Ladies Auxiliary zone commander representative Didi Leonard Adjust Comment Print
Comments