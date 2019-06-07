2019 Have A Go Share 2019 Have A Go Tumblr Pinterest Google Plus Reddit LinkedIn Email GALLERY: 2019 Have A Go Twins Zoe and Noah show off a medal and ribbon earned during Have a Go. Natasha O'Neill /The Expositor Brothers Tanner and Carter take a break from the action during the Have a Go event. Natasha O'Neill /jpg, BR Participants take part in the opening ceremony for the annual Have a Go event. Natasha O'Neill /jpg, BR Participants use a Frisbee to hit targets during the annual Have a Go event held in Burford. Natasha O'Neill /jpg, BR Soccer was a highly popular station during the Have a Go event. Natasha O'Neill /jpg, BR Participants take part in the opening ceremony for the annual Have a Go event. Natasha O'Neill /jpg, BR Adjust Comment Print
Comments