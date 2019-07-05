2019 Brantford International Villages Festival

WHAT"S COOKING? Head cook Jadwiga Kedzior displays some of the food that will be available at the Polish Polonaise Village at the Polish Hall on Pearl Street until Saturday during the 46th annual Brantford International Villages Festival, which opened Wednesday night. On the menu at Polish Polonaise are cabbage rolls, shishkabobs, kielbasa, meatballs, sauerkraut, perogies and crepes. Seventeen villages will be open in different locations, offering food and entertainment. Michelle Ruby /jpg, BR